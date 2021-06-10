McDonald's wins English-only sign row at Caernarfon drive-thru
McDonald's has won a planning row with a local authority in Wales over English-language digital screens at one of its restaurants.
Gwynedd council last year refused the fast food giant permission for larger screens at its Caernarfon drive-thru on grounds of Welsh language requirements.
All public signs in the county are required to be in Welsh and English.
However, the council has backed down after McDonald's argued the site already included bilingual signs.
McDonald's said the restaurant also included self-service ordering facilities in Welsh.
"Within the McDonald's restaurant are facilities for customers to order their meals in a number of different languages on the self order kiosk and are proud that this has allowed members of the public to order in Welsh," the company said.
The new digital signs have been installed at branches across the UK to speed up service for drive-thru customers, with menus changing depending on the time of day and season.
The proposal at the Caernarfon outlet was turned down in November by officers before it reached councillors on Gwynedd's planning committee in May.
But they have now said McDonald's has offered enough background information to justify the lack of Welsh on its digital boards, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The latest application from the company includes a variety of signs which will be bilingual and one electronic sign which will be in English, the information on which can be amended regularly," Gwynedd council said in a statement.
The council said it had reminded McDonald's that signs have an impact on the character of an area and "providing the distinctive culture of Wales".
However the local Caernarfon town council and Welsh Language Society - Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg - have opposed the decision to grant permission.
"If McDonald's is serious about respecting the language and its Welsh speaking customers, it should provide full bilingual signage in all its stores and offer a full Welsh language service to customers," said Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn of Cymdeithas yr Iaith.
"McDonald's can more than afford to ensure that all its signs and machines are available in Welsh.
"The lack of Welsh in the private sector is a huge problem - we need stronger language rights and the Welsh language standards must be extended to the private sector.
"Technological development is not an excuse for a lack of visibility of the Welsh language anywhere, including in the private sector."
Gwynedd council has also offered to help the multi-national business translate any additional signage.