Spectators discouraged at Wales Triathlon in Fishguard
Pembrokeshire is hosting the Wales Triathlon as part of pilot events to manage spectators at sporting events due to the pandemic.
About 500 competitors are taking part in the race in Fishguard instead of the usual 1,200.
Organisers said while spectators were not encouraged, pubs and other venues had taken table bookings to allow people to watch along the route.
The bike section stretches to St Davids via Trefin and Mathry.
"To be fair, we have spoken to all the athletes and a lot of them haven't brought family and friends with them," said Matthew Evans, boss of organisers Activity Wales.
He said marshals would be driving along the route to "politely" ask people to move on rather than form crowds.
The race, which was launched in 2013, involves a 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim, 56-mile (90km) bike ride and a 13.1-mile (21km) run.
Unlike usual race starts, competitors enter the water two at a time at 10-second intervals, with social distancing measures in place.
Last year's race was cancelled as a result of Covid restrictions.
The triathlon is the last of nine trial events given the go-ahead by the Welsh government to manage the return of audiences as Covid restrictions ease.