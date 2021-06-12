BBC News

Llandwrog villagers raise £460,000 to buy Ty'n Llan pub

image captionThe community has exceeded its £400,000 target to be able to buy the pub

About 1,000 people have pledged in excess of £460,000 to help villagers to buy their local pub in Gwynedd.

Support has come from people from as far afield as New Zealand to cover the cost of buying Llandwrog's Ty'n Llan.

Villagers set up a group selling £100 shares to allow them to take over the 200-year-old pub, which closed in 2017.

Group member Wyn Roberts said "it means everything" that their plans to open the venue as a village hub can move forward.

He said the community "came together quickly" when it was placed on the market.

Although the area only has a population of about 400 people, support has come from Welsh people and their friends in New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, Cyprus, Germany and France.

"It was a good place for people to meet," Mr Roberts said.

"People have realised how precious that is."

Villagers succeeded in reaching their £400,000 target in six weeks.

The aim is to use the extra funds to pay for renovations, although Mr Roberts said further grants would need to be secured to cover all the costs.

