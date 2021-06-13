Aberdare: Three hurt in 'stabbing' prompting murder bid arrest
- Published
Three men have been taken to hospital following reports of a stabbing.
Police said one of the men, all aged 23, was believed to have suffered life threatening injuries in an incident in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
South Wales Police were called to Whitcombe Street in Aberdare at about 20:25 BST on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A second aged 19 has been arrested on suspicion of affray and grievous bodily harm.
Det Insp Emma Hampton said officers were trying to "ascertain further detail about this incident".
"We will be making extensive inquiries and I would urge members of the public to get in touch with us to provide their accounts of what they saw," she said.
"If you have any video footage of the incident then we would like you to get in touch."