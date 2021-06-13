Rescued Rhyl walker 'unaware' they were stranded on sandbank
- Published
A walker who was left stranded on a sandbank had not heard warnings from lifeguards because they were wearing headphones, his rescuers said.
Lifeguards and lifeboat crews were called to Rhyl in Denbighshire on Sunday.
The RNLI said the person was "completely unaware that the tide had come in around them".
It added: "[They] were unable to hear the lifeguard attempting to warn them due to their headphones."
"They were safely escorted to shore but got very wet," the charity added.
It asked beach visitors to be aware of the tide.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.