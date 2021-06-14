Mental health in north Wales: Calls for unit for mums and babies
- Published
A woman who had to travel to England to access specialist mental health support after giving birth is calling for a unit to be established in north Wales.
Nia Foulkes said she struggled being away from her family in Denbighshire and it has even discouraged her and her husband from trying for more children.
She is also calling for services to be provided through the medium of Welsh.
A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it is working to "further strengthen" the service.
More than 1,600 people have signed Ms Foulkes's petition calling for a "specialist mental health mother and baby unit".
Before a petition can be discussed by Members of the Senedd, it must gather 10,000 signatures.
Nia was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2012, and during pregnancy was being looked after by a perinatal care consultant in Manchester because it was the closest specialist unit.
Ms Foulkes and her husband Tommy had spoken of having more children, but had concerns about potentially having a repeat of their first experience.
"We are worried about the same situation happening again and affecting my mental health," she said.
"This has been discussed with the doctor in Manchester and perinatal care in Glan Clwyd."
She fears other mothers are suffering and will continue to suffer due to the lack of a specialist unit.
There is no provision for pregnant women and new mothers with mental health problems in north Wales, though a new unit opened recently in Neath Port Talbot.
Tonna Hospital's Uned Gobaith is the only mother and baby unit in Wales for those with serious mental health issues.
Before Uned Gobaith, Wales' only psychiatric mother and baby unit which allowed women to be admitted alongside their babies, which was in Cardiff, closed in 2013.
Ms Foulkes, who runs a kennel, was admitted to a specialist mental health unit for new mothers in Manchester after the birth of son Gwilym at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in May 2019.
"The doctor in Manchester suggested I should go to Manchester for the birth of another child, so that I would already be on the mother and baby unit in case of complications," she said.
"If this service was available in north Wales, we would be more likely to think about planning to try for another baby again, but the thought of having to go to Manchester again would possibly stop us due to the distance."
Welsh speaker Ms Foulkes said all the services in Manchester were in English, which meant she felt unable to express herself fully.
"It's essential that mental health services are available in the Welsh language," she added.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board's mental health medical director, Dr Alberto Salmoiraghi, said: "In recent years we've made significant progress in improving perinatal mental health support, including the recent expansion of our community perinatal mental health service.
"We are continuing to work with the Welsh government and the Welsh Health Specialised Services Committee to further strengthen perinatal mental healthcare in north Wales."