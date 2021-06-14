Newport murder: Five people due in court after Alway killing
- Published
Five people are due to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in south Wales.
Ryan O'Connor, 26, died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in Balfe Road in the Alway area of Newport on Thursday at about 21:00 BST.
Three men from Cardiff, one aged 18 and two 19, and two 17-year-old boys from Cardiff and Caerphilly are to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder and robbery.
Tributes have been paid to Mr O'Connor.
A vigil was held for him on Friday evening where balloons were released and fireworks set off as a tribute.
His brother Johnny said Mr O'Connor, who was known as 'Apple', had a "heart of gold" and was well known on the Alway estate.
Gwent Police are appealing for more information and said they will maintain a 'presence in the area'.
"We will continue to be visible over the coming days and our local police patrols will remain in place," Chief Supt Tom Harding said.
"If you have any concerns, please take the time to stop and talk to us.
"The support shown to us by the communities of Newport and our partners is greatly appreciated, and our enquiries will be continuing into this investigation as we seek to bring those responsible to justice."
Mr O'Connor was found on the busy road - just off Newport's Southern Distributer Road - unconscious and unresponsive on Thursday evening.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed he had died and police said his family is receiving support from specialist officers.