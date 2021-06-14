Euro 2020: Couple's giant Welsh football shirt shows home support
- Published
As Wales take on the giants of Euro 2020, one couple are showing their massive support - with an epic shirt.
Lynne and John Humphreys-McCricket have hung a 26ft by 16ft (8m by 5m) Welsh jersey that covers the entire front of their Dinas Mawddwy home in Gwynedd.
With the team's next Euro 2020 match looming, the pair hope Wales make the cut and do not fall apart at the seams after their 1-1 tie with Switzerland.
Wales take on Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.
Mrs Humphreys-McCricket spent two days creating the shirt in honour of the national football team.
But it's not her first Red Wall tribute - she stitched the original in 2016 to celebrate Wales' Euro success and has made moderations in the style of the new kit for this year's campaign.
She told BBC Radio Wales Drive: "It started off as a bit of an in-joke really on our street. There was a lack of fan zones in north Wales really, in our area, so we thought we'll give you a fan zone.
"So we popped down to the shop in Machynlleth and said: 'How much red material have you got? We'll have the lot.'
"Obviously the kit has changed so it's had to be remodelled - new armbands put on, new shoulder stripes.
"The challenge is getting the thing up in time - it takes a good three, four hours to get it up in the front of the house."
Her husband John is Scottish, and despite his team's first game loss to the Czech Republic, he remained "quietly confident" about Scotland's chances in the tournament.
But his wife will be supporting Wales all the way, even though the pandemic has restricted most fans from travelling to see the games in person.
"It's for people to support the Welsh team. We can't be there this year, but we want them to know that we're still here supporting them," she said.