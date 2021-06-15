Conwy man Adam Fryer injured in Normandy hit-and-run
- Published
A Welshman has suffered "life threatening injuries" after a hit-and-run while on a night out in France.
Adam Fryer, 35, from Conwy county, is being treated in the Charles-Nicolle Hospital, Rouen, after being hit by a car in Fécamp, Normandy.
It happened at about 00:25 BST on 10 June and police are looking for the driver of a grey Renault Clio.
Mr Fryer had been working on the construction of an offshore wind farm.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up by family friend Dwain Jones, who posted: "At the moment we are waiting for more information regarding Adam's injuries.
"His mum and dad are there with him by his side and will keep us updated as and when they can. Could I please ask that we all pray for him and bring out his super hero strength."
The account was created three days ago and has already raised £1,500.
Friends and family of Mr Fryer have also left messages of support on his Facebook page.
One posted: "Adam, you are someone that goes above and beyond to help everyone else, you live your life so selflessly, I truly hope that all the goodness you have done now helps you to pull through."
Another said: "You're one hell of a guy, with all the support you give to your community and everything else, you've got this."
A friend also posted: "You are more like Superman than any other person I have ever known. Keep fighting mate."