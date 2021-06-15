Barry Bennell: Butlin's to be sued by child abuse victim
- Published
A man groomed by child abuser Barry Bennell while on holiday at a former Butlin's camp in north Wales is to sue the company's previous owners.
When he was 11, David Lean, now 53, met football coach Bennell, who is serving 34 years for child sex abuse, at his week-long soccer school in 1979.
After a second holiday, Bennell invited him to train in Macclesfield and stay at his home, where he abused him.
Mr Lean's lawyer said Butlin's was vicariously liable for the abuse.
The Rank Group, which owned Butlin's at the time Bennell worked there, said it did not wish to comment.
Mr Lean had gone on holiday with his family to Butlin's in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, and attended Crewe Alexandra coach Bennell's soccer school every day.
Bennell persuaded Mr Lean to give him his home address so he could keep in touch with his football development, and coached him again when the family returned for a second holiday that year.
Bennell awarded the young player "boy of the week", invited him on a course in Macclesfield and offered to host him.
It was there the abuse happened.
Mr Lean said: "I would never have come into contact with Bennell had he not been working at Butlin's - it's as simple as that.
"In those days the Redcoats and staff were really looked up to there - and Bennell was no different. He was seen to be trustworthy and he used that to start grooming me.
"I had never stayed away from home before that with anyone - bar the odd friend - that's how much my dad trusted Bennell.
"He sucked us in and made me believe that he had seen something in me and that I had professional football prospects. He got into mine and my dad's head.
"We would never have gone on two holidays a year - but, because of that first trip and the letters Bennell exchanged with me, we went back where he had his chance to further groom me."
Bennell was jailed for two years in 2015 after Mr Lean reported the abuse. More than 100 victims are believed to have come forward saying they were abused, and he was imprisoned for 30 years initially in 2018, rising to 34 years after further victims came forward.
Kim Harrison, head of abuse law at Slater and Gordon, said the civil case against Butlin's is on the basis the company was vicariously responsible for the abuse by employing Bennell during the time Mr Lean was groomed by him.
"The impact of this abuse on my client is hard to put into words, but his bravery in first coming forward to the police and continuing to fight for justice should be commended," she said.
The legal action is being taken against Hard Rock Cafe (Edinburgh) Ltd, which was known as Butlin's Limited until 2000.
Hard Rock Cafe has been approached for comment.