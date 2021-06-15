Menai Strait: Jane Walker's family against water bike curbs
The husband of a woman who was killed in a water bike crash on the Menai Strait fears her death may be used to justify new restrictions.
Jane Walker, 52, from Staffordshire, was a passenger on a boat when there was a collision last August.
Anglesey council has launched a review into how to manage the stretch of water between the island and mainland.
Kevin Walker does not want the crash used as a reason for curbs, calling it "very much a freak accident".
The review is examining how the busiest stretches of the Strait are used, from Britannia Bridge down past Beaumaris and towards Puffin Island.
The authority says it is taking on board the views of all who use the Menai Strait, whether for commercial reasons, tourism or personal use, as well as ensuring the environmentally important and sensitive area is protected.
Mrs Walker was killed after being struck by a water bike as she sat on the back of a rigid inflatable speed boat, known as a Rib.
"We were on the boat. The boat turned and the jet ski, whether it didn't see, clipped the back, clipped where my wife was sitting," Mr Walker said.
"It was a big boat. It really was a freak accident. It really is the wrong place, the wrong time.
"There's traffic accidents every day on the road. We don't have a 20mph speed limit across the country, do we?"
Mr Walker, a regular visitor to the area for more than 30 years and a water user himself, said he was worried restrictions could be imposed because "certain people either don't like jet skis, don't like boats, things like that".
"Obviously, people are looking to be seen to be doing something," he said.
Mr Walker said he could potentially agree with people using the water needing certain qualifications, but opposed speed restrictions and forcing some people to stay in certain areas.
"I'm very much against that. I don't want the accident to be used in that way," he said.
"My wife would definitely have said the same.
"She loved coming here. What happened was a tragic accident. I know what happened - I was sitting next to her.
"People are using that accident to impose what they want to get in."
Carwyn Jones, who has the economic development and maritime role on Anglesey council, said the consultation is in response to the increasing use of the Menai Strait.
"The Menai Strait is an iconic water way and it plays a big part in our enjoyment of life here as locals and also it's an increasing part of commercial activity, leisure activity and educational activity.
"We've seen the jet skis, the pleasure boats, the pleasure cruisers, the RIB rides, the kayaking, the paddle boarding - so people are getting huge enjoyment out of the Straits.
"But, also, that does bring challenges and it's a very sensitive environmental area as well. So, coupling all those together - and we predict increased use again for years to come - we need to have this piece of work done now to ensure safety and environmental protection for years to come."
What do locals think of the Menai Strait review?
A drop-in session has already been held in Menai Bridge, allowing those who live nearby or use the water to give their views.
Catherine Griffiths, who has lived on Anglesey for more 30 years and in Menai Bridge for the last three, wants to see greater restrictions on water bikes and other powered craft.
"It's just really unpleasant because they're so noisy. We do a lot of walking around Menai Bridge and during lockdown it was bliss because the Straits weren't used at all.
"And when you are on a sea kayak - it's lovely and quiet and you're not disturbing the wildlife nor people - that's what we want on the water. Not these noisy jet skis. There's plenty of the rest of Anglesey and north Wales where they can do that."
Nicki Ashwell's home is on the Menai Strait and she her family use the water for sailing, paddle boarding and swimming.
She says professional power-boat activities "operate incredibly safely and within all sorts of proper parameters".
"But the jet skis I do have a small problem with because they don't seem to abide by any of the regulations or rules," Ms Ashwell added.
But Ms Ashwell says she does not want to see tough new rules imposed.
"I don't agree to the speed restrictions because what that does is it compounds everybody into a smaller area, and from what I've witnessed that is more dangerous than having an open area.
"I think the Straits are there for people to use and enjoy and I think it should be used and enjoyed safely, so when there are safety issues they [the rules] should be abided by but that's a personal responsibility."
The review is due to finish by the end of July with the consultants expected to make a list of recommendations on a way forward.
Anglesey council said: "It is likely that members of the public will be given an opportunity to comment on these recommendations during a future consultation."