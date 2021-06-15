Wales weather: Parts face four days of thunderstorms
- Published
Parts of Wales are braced for four days of heavy rain and thunderstorms after enjoying a heatwave.
Wales recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday with the mercury hitting 27C in some parts of the country.
Now the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorms weather warning for south and most of mid Wales for Wednesday from 18:00 BST and all of Thursday.
Another yellow storm warning covers parts of south-east Wales between 09:00 on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday.
Forecasters are warning of a "small chance" of flooding to homes and businesses as well as lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.
The Met Office also said there "is a chance" of travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and even localised power cuts.
The forecaster predicts about 300mm of rainfall could fall in an hour on Wednesday with "some locations potentially receiving around 50 mm in 2-3 hours, although these will be fairly isolated".
The alert on Wednesday and Thursday covers 16 of Wales' 22 council areas with western areas expected to escape the worst of the weather.
"Although there remains significant uncertainty in location and timing, areas of thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales from late Wednesday through to Friday morning," said the Met Office.
Fine and warm today thanks to high pressure. Tomorrow a cold front will bring a change. Grey, damp and murky in parts of north and west #Wales. Elsewhere dry, bright and muggy. Warmest in the SE. Tomorrow night into Thursday a warning of thunderstorms - highest risk in England. pic.twitter.com/QAeHbduHoW— Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) June 15, 2021
"Whilst not all locations will be affected, some intense thunderstorms may occur during this period with torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds possible."