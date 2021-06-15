HMP Swansea: Inquiry call after prison officer stabbed by inmate
- Published
Three MPs are calling for a public inquiry after a prison officer suffered horrific "near fatal" injuries in an "unprovoked knife attack" by an inmate.
The MPs claim Saturday's attack at HMP Swansea happened after the prisoner threatened a female prison officer by saying he would "slice her face open".
MPs Geraint Davies, Carolyn Harris and Tonia Antoniazzi said he should be in a high security Category A prison.
The Ministry of Justice have been asked to comment on the matter.
The three MPs have called for the inmate to be charged with attempted murder and "moved without delay" in a joint letter sent to Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Buckland.
They said the prisoner was transferred to HMP Swansea, a category B/C men's prison, on 14 April, after stabbing a fellow inmate repeatedly in the head at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham on 29 March.
The MPs are also due to meet with the prison governor to raise questions and continue to liaise with the Prison Officers' Association (POA) union.
'Unprovoked attack'
"We have heard today of the prison officer at Swansea prison who has been severely injured in an horrific unprovoked attack, last Saturday, amounting, in our view, to an attempted murder," said Swansea West Labour MP Geraint Davies.
"Since being transferred to Swansea, the prisoner, prior to the latest attack, threatened a female prison officer, stating he would 'slice her face open'."
The letter added that the "latest near-fatal attack on a public servant in Swansea prison could and should have been avoided" by putting the inmate into a category A high security prison, rather than the Category B/C prison in Swansea.
"We are calling for a full enquiry and for procedures to be put in place to ensure that in future very violent prisoners, in particular those who attack prisoner officers and fellow inmates in custody, are placed in the appropriate category of prison to ensure the safety of all those involved," Mr Davies added.
"We ask that this prisoner is moved without delay and that he is charged with attempted murder. We are committed to working with the POA union and authorities to ensure greater safety for prison officers."