Cardiff Bay tramline plan to create links between communities
- Published
A plan to replace rail services to Cardiff Bay with a tramline could see more links created between old and new communities in the area.
A huge wall and rail line currently separates Butetown from the newer developments of Atlantic Wharf.
The tramline - part of the Cardiff Crossrail proposals - would include better access through or over the wall.
City councillors heard a new urban park would also be created using space currently taken up by the railway.
Council leader Huw Thomas told the economy scrutiny committee: "For a tram-train solution you won't need that width of land allocated just for the railway.
"[We could] create an urban park within that space, creating better through-links from that area into Butetown, and punching holes in the wall along Bute Street."
The project could cost at least £100m, with the council bidding for £50m from the UK government's Levelling Up Fund towards it.
The tram forms a key part of the Cardiff Crossrail project, proposed to run from Creigiau and the new Plasdwr development in the north west of the city, south to the bay via Cardiff Central, and then east to Splott and Tremorfa.
The park alongside the Cardiff Bay tramline would be modelled on the High Line park - a former railway line in New York City - and a similar project in Paris, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.