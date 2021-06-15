Tributes to 'beautiful' woman, 21, killed in Pembrokeshire car crash
Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old woman who died in a car crash.
Ella Smith was a passenger in a white Ford Ka when it hit a blue Citroen C1 and a white Seat Ibiza on the B4341 in Pembrokeshire on Sunday evening.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the collision between Haverfordwest and Broad Haven. Three other people were seriously hurt and taken to hospital.
The family of Ms Smith, from Camrose near Haverfordwest, said she "was a beautiful girl" who "will be missed."
Ms Smith died at the scene following the three-car crash which happened at about 20:30 BST on Sunday.
"She was a much loved and caring daughter, sister and granddaughter," her family said in a statement.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family as we grieve for our Ella."