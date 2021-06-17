Thunderstorm weather warning cancelled by Met Office
- Published
A thunderstorm weather warning for parts of Wales has been cancelled
South and most of mid Wales had been told to brace for heavy rain from Wednesday evening and all of Thursday.
The Met Office has now cancelled the warning for Wales as the yellow 'be aware' warning now only covers parts of England.
The Met Office have issued another yellow storm warning covers parts of south-east Wales between 09:00 BST on Friday and 09:00 on Saturday.
While that warning covers large parts of England, in Wales it covers just Monmouthshire and a small part of Newport.
The forecaster said there was a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded and fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are possible and there is a slight chance of power cuts.
Wales recorded its hottest day of the year on Sunday with the mercury hitting 27C in some parts of the country.