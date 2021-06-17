Lockdown easing: Wedding receptions to be judged on venue size
- Published
Rules covering wedding and civil partnerships receptions and wakes in Wales are to change from Monday.
The number of people who can attend those indoor gatherings will be determined by the size of the venue, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
However, First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce on Friday a four-week pause to further lifting lockdown rules amid concern over the delta variant.
"We are once again facing a serious public health situation," he said.
Wales' overall case rate has continued to climb since late May.
There are close to 500 cases of the delta variant, accounting for four out of every five new cases in Wales, latest figures show, with most not linked to travel or contact with another case, suggesting community spread.
More than half a million doses of the Covid vaccine will be distributed across Wales in a bid to speed up the number of people receiving second jabs. So far 1,454,066 people have been fully vaccinated.
'We need wedding clarity'
Lewys Williams and Ms Harris were supposed to get married in August of last year but have had to reschedule twice.
On one occasion this was because their venue was being turned into a mass vaccination centre.
In a letter, also signed by brides-to-be other than Ms Harris and some wedding suppliers, the couple ask Mark Drakeford for a road map for weddings.
And they have asked if lateral flow tests could be given to guests before they arrive.
"We need clarity," Ms Harris said.
"We need a roadmap and we need to consider why on earth we are allowing sporting events of up to 10,000 people to go ahead, when we can't have our closest family and friends at our wedding.
"The level of worry, anxiety, mental health worries that this has caused.
"It sounds dramatic. But it really is every minute of every day, there some kind of worry going around my head at the moment.
"We don't know whether we go ahead and pay these suppliers, who within the next few weeks or so, are due the best part of six grand from us."
"In the space of just a few short weeks, the delta variant has entered Wales and quickly spread throughout the country," said Mr Drakeford.
"There is sustained and accelerating transmission, not just in north and south-east Wales but in all parts of Wales.
"We have the lowest coronavirus rates in the UK and the highest vaccination rates for first doses. A four-week delay in relaxing restrictions could help to reduce the peak number of daily hospital admissions by up to half, at a time when the NHS is very busy supporting all our healthcare needs - not just treating coronavirus."
However there is some welcome news for couples planning to marry after it was confirmed the Welsh government was ending the one-size fits all approach to wedding venues to make the rules "easier to understand and to apply".
Lockdown changes
Among the "small technical amendments" being made to the lockdown rules are:
- The number of people who can attend a wedding or civil partnership reception or wake, organised by a business in an indoors regulated premise, such as a hotel, will be determined by the size of the venue and a risk assessment.
- Small grassroots music and comedy venues will be able to operate on the same basis as hospitality venues, like pubs and cafes.
- Primary school children in the same school contact group or bubble will be able to stay overnight in a residential outdoor education centre.
- Pilot events in theatre, sport and other sectors will also continue throughout June and July.
Lockdown rules in Wales will be reviewed again on 15 July.
Plaid Cymru agreed with the delay in lifting Covid rules but called for extra support for the hospitality sector.
"Many in hospitality are still feeling the pinch from the unexplained gap in funding in April of this year," said deputy leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.
"Set against a backdrop of the Delta variant, and talk of further lockdowns, this is giving genuine worry for a whole industry.
"Whilst additional clarity on wedding venues will be welcome, hospitality - indeed all businesses in Wales - will still be looking to the Welsh Government to provide leadership and support at a time when many have genuine fears for the future."