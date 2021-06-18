BBC News

Monmouth: Arrest after pedestrian hit by bicycle dies

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened on Monday at the junction between Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in Monmouth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a pedestrian died following a collision with a bicycle.

Jane Stone, 79, from Monmouth, was injured in the incident at the junction of Wonastow Road and Somerset Road in the town at about 10:00 BST on 7 June.

Ms Stone was taken to hospital but died from her injuries on 11 June.

A 28-year-old man, also from Monmouth, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.

Gwent Police said the man was arrested on Thursday and had been released under investigation.

Related Topics