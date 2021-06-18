Tourist tax in Wales: Industry bosses say 'no way'
By Teleri Glyn Jones
BBC Wales News
- Published
Tourism industry bosses have given ministers in Wales a blunt message on plans for a possible tourist tax: "No way."
It followed Welsh government moves to explore a levy on visitors holidaying in Wales.
The Wales Tourism Alliance said it would make the industry less competitive, and make Wales seem more expensive.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said no decision had been made.
Unveiling the Welsh government's programme of priorities over the next five years, First Minister Mark Drakeford said a tourism levy "could be a significant opportunity for local authorities to invest in the conditions that make tourism a success".
But the Wales Tourism Alliance chairman, Andrew Campbell, responded: "Not only will it make the industry less competitive, sending out a perception that Wales will be a more expensive destination to visit, but businesses are already struggling to bounce back financially from the pandemic.
"Rather than proposing a new tax, the Welsh government should be focusing on financial support to help the sector."
But within the sector, there were concerns the industry could overwhelm some local populations.
Nia Jones, at Anglesey Tourism Alliance, said there had already been many more visitors to the island this year.
"Whitsun [half-term] was something else here on the island. I'd say the word 'sinking' comes to mind, not just with overnight visitors, but day visitors too."
Bed and breakfast owner George Reid said his Glangwilli Mansion in Carmarthenshire had seen unprecedented demand "from the moment that we could open the doors".
"The phone has never stopped ringing, literally from the moment that the restrictions were announced that it would be lifting."
It's not just those relying on the trade for an income that have noticed an increase in visitors - those who live in honeypot towns, such as resort town Benllech on Anglesey, said there has been "a heck of a lot more" tourists.
"Usually we get a nice quiet period between Whitsun and the summer holidays, but it seems to me that everybody's staying here," said resident Gareth Hughes.
Anglesey tourism chief Nia Jones accepted tourism levies had worked elsewhere, especially on mainland Europe.
But she added: "Is it something that the trade needs to deal and cope with at the moment? That's questionable.
"I think it shouldn't be a knee-jerk reaction. There needs to be much consultation with the trade, and the visitors of course, to get the fine balance.
"And we need to know exactly how that money's going to be spent."
Ask those in locations such as Benllech though, and they broadly support a tax levy idea - residents and holidaymakers alike.
"I can't see why not, as long as it was a minimum. And it would make a lot of local people happy too," said Benllech resident Chris Lewis-Roberts.
Gill Simpson, who is on holiday in Benllech with Dawn Warburton, said: "I agree if it's going to improve the roads and improve infrastructure, but it depends whether it would be affordable."
Ms Warburton agreed - but also accepted "it could put some people off coming and that wouldn't work very well".
Pet shop owner Lesley Jones backed the levy: "I think it would be a good thing, as long as the money is then used to help areas that need it most."
She suggested the income raised should be used to help first time buyers on to the property ladder.
The economy minister said the tourism sector did not need to worry that changes would be forced on it - though it is unclear whether the Welsh government has the power to bring in a tourist tax.
"It's a conversation and a broad consultation we need to have now. It's got to involve local government because lots of visitors bring lots of pressure on local government services.
"We've got to take a health services perspective, and you then have to have a conversation with the people who are in the tourism industry itself as well.
"So I don't think people working in this industry need to worry that something is going to be done to them."
