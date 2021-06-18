Hot hairdryer in drawer led to Pwllheli house fire
- Published
A hot hairdryer put away in a drawer is believed to have caused a fire that tore through a home in Pwllheli.
The fire caused severe damage to the bungalow in Lon Ceredigion and the fire service urged people to allow electrical appliances to cool before storing them away.
North Wales Fire and Rescue said no-one was hurt in the blaze.
But they added due to the severity of the fire and residual heat, there would be smoke for several hours.
"Please ensure that you allow any electrical appliances to cool down fully before storing them away," the fire service tweeted.