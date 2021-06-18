Snowdonia mountain biker air-lifted to hospital
A seriously injured mountain biker has been air-lifted to hospital following a crash in a remote part of Snowdonia.
Emergency services were called at about 13:30 BST on Friday to a steep rocky slope near Dinas Mawddwy in Gwynedd.
Medics were able to stabilise his condition before a coastguard helicopter winched him off the mountain to a better landing site.
He was transferred to an air ambulance and flown to the Royal Stoke University Hospital for emergency treatment.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said everyone was safely off the mountain by 16:00.