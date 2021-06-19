Covid: Church congregations allowed to sing with masks
Congregations can once again sing in churches and other places of worship - as long as members wear masks.
Playing instruments and chanting is also allowed under newly-announced Welsh government guidance.
Church leaders have expressed their excitement, following a year where congregation members said they missed the companionship of singing together.
Venues must conduct a risk assessment first, with the move brought in because of a low Covid case rate in Wales.
"It should make a huge difference. From my standpoint, singing is something God commanded, and something government shouldn't have touched," said the Rev Wade McLennan.
"It's important as an expression, and music and singing have been a part of the culture and heritage of Wales for hundreds of years.
"Now it's allowed again, it will be wonderful for congregations."
It has been a difficult year for many places of worship - last October, police sent 30 worshippers home from the New Hope Community Church in Llanrumney, Cardiff, where Mr Mclennan officiates for breaking lockdown rules.
"Can't wait to join in person sung worship again. With all the appropriate risk assessments and precautions of course," is how John Settatree from the Scripture Union responded.
The new Welsh government guidance says: "Over the course of the pandemic, a number of 'super-spreading' events have been associated with gatherings where a 'vocal' element plays a role in transmission.
"These include choir practise and recitals, concerts, weddings and worship.
"The risks of singing, chanting and playing of instruments are then significant."
However, it added scientific advice has concluded these risks were "manageable", where the community transmission rate is low.
As a guide, it gave 50 cases per 100,000 people as being considered low - the rate across Wales is currently 23.6, according to latest figures.
Because of this, singing, chanting and playing instruments could now be allowed indoors and outside, following a risk assessment and with "appropriate mitigation" in place.
"However, it is emphasised that extreme caution should be exercised, especially in relation to large groups indoors," the guidance added.
It said "a precautionary approach" would be to treat all congregation members as having the potential to spread the virus, with masks to be worn during singing.
Delyth Morgans Phillips, a member of the Corisma choir in Cwm-Ann, near Lampeter, had said Zoom singing was "a completely different experience".
"When the choir doesn't meet, one loses the companionship," she said.
"We are a very social bunch in Corisma and we meet every fortnight to sing but also to laugh and put the world to rights."