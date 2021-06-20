Investigation starts as woman killed in Holywell house fire
A woman has died in a house fire in north Wales.
Three fire crews tackled the blaze which damaged the ground and first floor of a property in Holywell, Flintshire, in the early hours.
North Wales Police said the woman, aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at Moor Lane on Sunday morning and her next of kin have been informed.
Police officers and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the cause of the fire.
"Our thoughts remain with the woman's family at this difficult time," said police, in a statement.
