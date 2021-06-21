Clarach woman Sharna Rhodes recovering after house explosion
- Published
A woman who suffered serious burns in a house explosion is in a positive mood in hospital, friends say.
Sharna Rhodes, 42, of Clarach, near Aberystwyth, was airlifted to Morrison Hospital, Swansea, following the blast in her kitchen last week.
Her younger daughter Jessica, 16, climbed out through the rubble.
Friends have so far raised £2,890 to help the family "rebuild their lives" after their home was "demolished".
They were not able to save "a single thing" and Sharna's two daughters were left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, according to family friend Tom Speedy, who does not believe the family had insurance.
"The outer walls were blown out, the entire structure has gone. It's amazing any people walked out alive," he added.
It was at lunchtime on Saturday, 12 June, when oldest daughter Lauren, 17, was in work and Jessica was in her room, that Sharna entered the kitchen where there was "a strong smell of gas".
Mr Speedy added: "Sharna opened the door and the whole thing exploded. She was able to get her hands up and protect her face, but took the full force of it and suffered burns to her hands, feet and many other parts of her body."
Describing it as "such a terrible incident", he said that all family and friends were "counting our blessings" nobody was killed.
Because the house is on a hill, the living area was upstairs and three bedrooms on the ground floor, meaning Jessica was able to climb out of the rubble unhurt.
However, Sharna, a supermarket worker, was airlifted to hospital, and while she is now out of the high dependency unit, faces up to 10 more days in hospital.
Mr Speedy said she is "positive", "staying the strong" and has thanked those that have donated - including one person who gave £1,000 - adding: "Everyone is just so grateful how the community has come together to help."
Jessica and Lauren are now staying with Sharna's best friend since childhood Keira Hustings, who said: "Sadly, the house was destroyed, along with all their possessions.
"They were literally left with only the clothes they were wearing."
While many personal items lost were "irreplaceable", the money raised will help buy other essentials, with Ms Hustings adding: "We are all thankful it wasn't so much worse, and for the wonderful emergency services who came to their rescue."
In five days, £2,890 of the £5,000 target had been reached and she said: "I'm speechless and know that Sharna and the girls are too."
An investigation has been launched by police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to discover the cause of the explosion.