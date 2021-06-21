Swansea residents told to stay indoors as firefighters tackle Clydach blaze
Residents have been advised to stay indoors as firefighters tackle a blaze in Swansea.
Four fire engines have been sent to the scene on an industrial estate in Clydach.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said "metal and tyre materials" were among items in the blaze, which they were called to at 12:09 BST.
The service advised people to keep their keep doors and windows shut.
It said it was working with police and Natural Resources Wales.