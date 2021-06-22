Clydach fire: Crews spend 14 hours tackling blaze
- Published
Firefighters spent 14 hours tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Swansea.
Residents in Clydach were told to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut after crews were called to the fire at about midday on Monday.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was declared over at 02:00 BST on Tuesday after crews finished "damping down".
Four appliances were sent to the fire, fuelled by metal and tyre materials.
On Monday, the fire service said it was working with police and Natural Resources Wales.