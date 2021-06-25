Stuart Griffiths: Tributes to Wales fan after bridge fall death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" Welsh football fan who died after falling off a bridge.
Firefighter Stuart Griffiths, 38, was walking home from the pub with friends after watching Wales beat Turkey at Euro 2020 on 16 June.
Paramedics were unable to revive the father of two after he lost his balance and fell into the shallow waters of the River Ely in Pontyclun.
Friend Ed Robson said Mr Griffiths was "such a lovely guy".
Mr Robson said he was "struggling to come to terms with the sudden and tragic loss" of Mr Griffiths, adding he was a "devoted husband and father and all round good bloke".
"A heart-breaking loss. I'll miss you Stu and I'll always remember you with a smile. Rest in peace mate."
Another friend, James Connor, added: "Stuie meant so much to so many people this is our chance to show how much he meant to us all by supporting his family who meant the world to him."
His colleagues at Barry fire station held a fundraiser in his memory, which has raised more than £8,000.
Mr Griffiths had served as a firefighter since 2002, with his colleagues saying he had served with "immense professionalism and pride".
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer, Huw Jakeway, expressed his condolences to Mr Griffiths' family, friends and colleagues.
"We are privileged to have known him as a colleague and a friend and he will be greatly missed by us all," he said.
"As mark of respect all service flags are flying at half-mast until further notice."