Euro 2020: Can Wales fans travel to Amsterdam? Published 17 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Wales will face Denmark in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday

For the second European Championships in a row, Wales have made it through to the last 16 of the competition.

The team led by Gareth Bale will take on Denmark after the latter's rousing 4-1 victory against Russia on Monday.

But the game is in the Netherlands... so can fans go and watch it?

Can I travel from Wales to watch the match in Amsterdam?

image copyright Getty Images image caption If you live in Wales, you won't be able to do this in Amsterdam, unlike Baku

The short, sad answer is no. The Dutch government has already said the UK is not on its list of safe countries, meaning its citizens are not allowed to travel to the Netherlands.

Dutch police in Amsterdam have already said they will not be letting Wales fans into the country.

The Netherlands is also on the UK government's amber list of countries, meaning travel there is not advised.

People returning from there to Wales would have to take a pre-travel Covid test, self-isolate for 10 days and take tests on day two and day eight.

Can I travel to Amsterdam from Italy?

Again, if you are a UK citizen normally resident in Wales, or elsewhere in the UK, you are not allowed in to the Netherlands even if you are coming from Italy, which is on the Netherlands' safe list of countries.

The only way you could go from Italy to the Netherlands as a Wales fan is if you live in Italy full-time.

I'm Welsh but live in a country on the Netherlands' safe list. Can I go the match?

image copyright Getty Images image caption If you're Welsh but live in Berlin, for example, you can go to the game

At last some good news. Yes, you can! According to the information on the Netherlands government website, if you live in a safe country you may travel to Amsterdam. "It does not not matter what your nationality or the purpose of your trip is," it states.

So if you live in many (although not all) of the EU or Schengen area countries, at least you can go and cheer on the team. Assuming you can get a ticket of course - we can't help with that one.

Does that mean Danish fans can travel to watch the game?

Before you complain that it's unfair Denmark will be able to have fans present at the match - they won't either.

Sadly for the Danes, Denmark is also not on the Netherlands' safe countries' list, so the same restrictions apply to them as fans living in Wales, even though they are in the EU.

What about Wales' fans within the Netherlands?

image copyright Getty Images image caption The Red Wall can be formed - if you live in the Netherlands

It's the best place to be a resident right now if you're part of the "Red Wall".

One of them is Anthony Lewis, originally from Llanelli but living just outside Amsterdam.

A teacher at an international school in The Hague, he has "quite a few" colleagues who are Welsh.

He has yet to get a ticket but has put out feelers, he told BBC Radio Wales.

"I'm optimistic I'll get a ticket somehow. If not I'll just be at Amsterdam to enjoy the atmosphere," he said.

"Our Celtic friends within the school have also jumped on the bandwagon, so we're growing in numbers."

Can I watch the Wales match in a fan zone?

image caption Fan zones like this one in Cardiff were common in Euro 2016

Um.... it's not looking likely at the moment.

Despite Health Minister Eluned Morgan saying the Welsh government would consider allowing it if a council came forward with a proposal, so far none have.

Of the 14 councils who have replied to a BBC question on the subject - Anglesey, Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Cardiff, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr, Monmouthshire, Newport Rhondda Cynon Taf, Powys and Wrexham - not one is planning anything.

However, behavioural expert Dr Simon Williams of Swansea University says having zones in place could actually help reduce risky behaviour and therefore cut the risk of spreading Covid.

He told BBC Radio Wales: " We know that people are going to get together, so why not set up these fan zones in ways that can encourage people to do so more safely, although that is the key point, to do it in the proper way."

By using track and trace, organised events could help monitor any potential spread of the virus.

"We do know in Wales and beyond that adherence with measures has gone down over the last few months, whether that's because vaccine rates have been increasing and people feel less of a personal risk, or whether the measures are becoming increasingly confusing, or people are simply just getting tired of all the restrictions, we do know that compliance is going down.

"There are tendencies to mix in these environments but at least you do have that oversight," he added.

And if we get through - what about the next step?

image caption It could be back to Baku's Olympic Stadium if Wales can get past Denmark on Saturday

If Wales manage to overcome Denmark - which is no small undertaking on the evidence of the Danes' performance on Monday - the team is back on a plane to Baku.

Yes, the Azerbaijan capital will become something of a second home for the squad this summer if they make it to the quarter-finals, having played two of their three group games there.

Like the Netherlands, Azerbaijan is on the UK's amber list for Covid, advising against all but essential travel, so self-isolation rules on return apply.

Foreigners entering the country are supposed to have been vaccinated, but this requirement has been waived for holders of Euro 2020 tickets.