'No evidence' police used Taser in Cardiff man's death

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice had responded to calls about a man at Glyn Collen in Pentwyn, Cardiff

There is no evidence to suggest police used a Taser during an incident in which a man died, a police watchdog has said.

South Wales Police officers attended Glyn Collen, in Pentwyn, Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday morning, where a 30-year-old man died.

Reports online that a Taser was used have been dismissed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

South Wales Police is co-operating with the investigation, the force said.

In a statement the IOPC, which oversees police complaints, said: "We are aware of reports on social media that a Taser was used during the incident.

"While a Taser audit has yet to be carried out, from analysis of the scene and the video evidence seen so far, there is no evidence at this stage that a Taser was used.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the man's family and friends at this time."

