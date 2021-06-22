'No evidence' police used Taser in Cardiff man's death
- Published
There is no evidence to suggest police used a Taser during an incident in which a man died, a police watchdog has said.
South Wales Police officers attended Glyn Collen, in Pentwyn, Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday morning, where a 30-year-old man died.
Reports online that a Taser was used have been dismissed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
South Wales Police is co-operating with the investigation, the force said.
In a statement the IOPC, which oversees police complaints, said: "We are aware of reports on social media that a Taser was used during the incident.
"While a Taser audit has yet to be carried out, from analysis of the scene and the video evidence seen so far, there is no evidence at this stage that a Taser was used.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the man's family and friends at this time."