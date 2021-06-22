St Asaph: Man released on bail after street assault death
A 57-year-old man who was arrested following a man's death in St Asaph has been released on police bail.
North Wales Police were called to reports of an assault outside an address in Llys Clwyd just before 17:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident, but later died.
Det Ch Insp Emma Naughton said: "Our sympathies remain with the man's family, who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers."
Police are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
