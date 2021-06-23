Euro 2020: Danish fans expecting extra Wales game tickets
- Published
The Danish Football Association expects to receive an extra allocation of tickets for their Euro 2020 match against Wales because Welsh fans are not allowed to travel to attend it.
Wales and Denmark meet in the last 16 round in Amsterdam on Saturday, but the Netherlands currently bars non-essential visitors from the UK.
Danish fans can enter if they stay in the country for less than 12 hours.
Tickets for the game have gone on general sale in Denmark.
The Danish FA told supporters on its website there were still quite a few tickets remaining and Uefa was also expecting to receive more tickets sent back by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) from its allocation because Wales fans cannot travel from the UK to attend.
It said the maximum capacity allowed at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Amsterdam for the match on Saturday is 16,000.
Thousands of Danish fans are now expected to attend after being told they could travel if they did not stay longer than 12 hours in the Netherlands.
For EU and Schengen area residents, an exemption to the entry rules and the need to quarantine exists under that condition.
As the UK is not in the EU or Schengen area any more, this does not apply to its citizens.
The UK is also not on the Netherlands safe list of countries, so travel is not permitted.
Big screens
The Danish government is officially advising its citizens not to travel to the game.
However on Tuesday, Erik Brogger Rasmussen, director of Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Citizen Service told fans there was a way for them to travel , as long as they only stayed in the country for less than 12 hours.
He later clarified to BBC Wales the Danish government was advising fans not to travel, adding: "We do that partly because the Dutch government strongly advise to self-quarantine for 10 days upon arriving in the Netherlands if you stay longer than 12 hours."
The Danish FA is also encouraging clubs to show the game on big screens for up to 200 people.
Currently there are no plans to provide fan zones in Wales for people to watch the game.