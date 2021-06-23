Father of toddler killed in Anglesey crash 'distracted'
- Published
The father of a 20-month-old boy killed in a car crash was distracted in the moments before the tragedy.
Elis Wyn Owen, from Anglesey, died from head injuries after the car he was in hit a stationary lorry on the A55 near Gwalchmai in February last year.
His mother, Ashley Morley, is still receiving treatment after being seriously injured.
The coroner recorded a conclusion that Elis died as a result of a road traffic collision.
An inquest in Caernarfon heard the driver of the HGV was forced to stop on the A55 between Llangefni and Rhosneigr because he had a flat tyre.
The lorry was still on the carriageway because there was no hard shoulder.
However, investigator Gordon Saynor said visibility was good, the road was dry and the lorry, with its hazard lights on, would have been seen from nearly half a mile away.
The court that Dewi Owen had been turning round to check if his son had fallen asleep in the back of their Ford Mondeo.
He was talking to his partner, Ms Morley, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, when they crashed.
Mr Owen had also said the "wagon was just there" when he looked up.
'Terrible loss'
In evidence, Mr Saynor said he had concluded there was sufficient time and distance to avoid crashing and the actions of Mr Owen "should be viewed as significant" in causing the crash.
Acting senior coroner for north-west Wales Katie Sutherland said the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to charge Mr Owen.
She said Elis, who died in Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor as a result of massive head injuries caused by a road traffic collision and the death was a "terrible loss".