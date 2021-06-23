Bishop of Bangor apologises to Conservative MP for Facebook 'ridicule'
By Chris Dearden
BBC News
- Published
The Bishop of Bangor has apologised to a Conservative MP who said she was "ridiculed" in a Facebook post.
A member of the congregation at St Cybi's church, Holyhead, accused Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie of "schmoozing" at a Sunday service.
The post also commented "who is she trying to kid?" about an offer to help with funding applications.
The apology follows a call for the Bishop of St Davids to resign after tweeting "never trust a Tory".
Ms Crosbie wrote to the Bishop of Bangor to complain about the congregation member's "offensive" post, which was put up about an hour after she left the church on 30 May.
'Unkind and unacceptable'
She said in the letter she had been in church that Sunday as a worshipper, rather than on an official work visit.
"I am exceptionally disappointed that my attendance, and subsequent discussion about how I can help the church, have been shared publicly in such a disrespectful, unkind and unchristian way," she wrote.
"I was expecting to find spiritual support in my parish and I hope that in future my attendance at church will not be placed in the public domain and ridiculed."
The Bishop of Bangor, the Right Reverend Andy John, replied that the post was "unkind and unacceptable" and apologised.
"May I apologise unreservedly for the behaviour of someone who associates with the Church in Wales," he replied.
"Their behaviour was unkind and unacceptable.
"We are addressing the specific behaviour with the individuals concerned and expect this not to happen again.
"More generally I am repeating my guidelines on appropriate use of social media and the Christian responsibility for tolerance and respect through my regular bishop's letter," he wrote.
The Church in Wales has already apologised for offence caused by the tweet sent by the Bishop of St Davids, the Right Reverend Joanna Penberthy in March.
The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "deeply embarrassed" and a Conservative MP has called on her to resign.