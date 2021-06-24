Euro 2020: 'Amsterdam will be like a home game for Wales fans'
- Published
It's fair to say Wales supporters will be hugely outnumbered for Saturday's Euro 2020 knockout clash with Denmark in Amsterdam - but those who are going have pledged to make themselves heard.
Danish fans are getting extra tickets for the game as Welsh fans can't travel with the Netherlands currently barring non-essential visitors from the UK.
But for two Welsh brothers, the last 16 encounter is "like a home game" - as they live round the corner from the ground.
They can't wait for the "moving" game.
"We haven't been home since the start of the pandemic because of Covid travel restrictions," said Sam Credington, 26.
"It has been quite challenging as we've missed our family and friends and although fans from Wales aren't allowed here for the game - in a weird way, it does feel like Wales is coming to see us.
"It'll be quite moving. Watching Wales is one of the greatest feelings.
"It'll be a chance to get our Wales shirts on, have a sing-song and just enjoy being Welsh with other Welsh people who live over here. It'll be a special moment for us."
Sam, a technology researcher who has lived in the Netherlands for six years, shares a house with younger brother Zach just a few blocks from Amsterdam's huge Johan Cruyff Arena.
Danish fans can enter the Netherlands if they stay in the country for less than 12 hours as part of an exemption to the entry rules for EU and Schengen area residents. The exception does not apply to Wales fans, following Brexit.
So the Credington brothers, originally from Undy in Monmouthshire, know they have to pull out the stops to represent Welsh football's Red Wall in Saturday evening's game.
"We'll be singing our hearts out all game as there won't be many of us and there could be 4,000 Danish fans in the ground," masters student Zach, 24, told BBC Radio Wales.
Wales defender Connor Roberts has already said "99% of the world" will be supporting Denmark after their "emotionally charged" knock-out stages qualification was inspired by midfielder Christian Eriksen and his recovery from a cardiac arrest on the pitch.
"Yeah, there is a few things against us on Saturday but I don't think that will affect the Wales players," said Sam, who was due to watch Wales in Italy last weekend before Covid restrictions stopped him.
"I'm reassured by the fantastic performance and win against Turkey, when Turkey had loads of fans in the ground in Baku - that was like an away game for Wales.
"No matter what the atmosphere is like on Saturday, I don't think it'll rattle our players who seem to rise to big occasions."
The brothers have managed to buy a Welsh flag in Amsterdam after Zach got the night off working in a bar to go to Saturday's game.
"As soon as it was confirmed Wales were playing here, it was excitement then chaos for us as we thought 'we've got to go'," said Zach.
"Firstly we had to try and find some tickets from somewhere, then I had to get the night off work as I was due to to work."
"It's bittersweet as we're so happy that the only knock-out game in Amsterdam involves Wales. But we do wish we were in the ground with thousands of our Welsh fans and our family who usually come to Wales games with us.
"But as we live just around the corner from the ground and can hear the crowd cheer on match days, there's no way we could have missed this one. No way."
Like the Credington brothers, Dai Rees also lives in the Netherlands and went to watch Wales at Euro 2016 when the team reached the semi-final.
The music teacher - and host of Coleman Had A Dream football podcast - is travelling with eight mates, three of whom are Welsh, from their homes in The Hague.
"Due to the format of Euro 2020, Wales could've played in many cities across Europe for their last 16 game - and I can't believe they're coming to Amsterdam," said Dai, from Cardiff.
"It rode on last Sunday's game with Italy. If we stayed second in the group, we were coming to the Netherlands - so when Chris Gunter went close with that header in Rome, my heart was saying score but selfishly deep down I was thinking, please don't win the group as I want to see the boys play.
"The fact there's so many things against us pleases me as I think we thrive when our backs are against the wall. But to try and make ourselves heard, I might smuggle a loudspeaker in for the Welsh fans!"