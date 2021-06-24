Caerphilly council deputy leader resigns after amber country visit
The deputy leader of Caerphilly council has resigned after visiting an amber list country, it's been confirmed.
Caerphilly council said they had "been made aware" of what had happened and Labour's Sean Morgan had "subsequently tendered his resignation".
Last month, First Minister Mark Drakeford set out the traffic light system saying travel was "best avoided."
Mr Morgan has been approached for comment about his trip.
He resigned earlier on 10 June, but no explanation was given then.
The council's Plaid Cymru group leader, Colin Mann, said: "Blatantly ignoring the current restrictions on travel and jetting off to Spain was clearly a resignation issue.
"The voters of Nelson will clearly reflect on the actions of their local member, Sean Morgan."
A council spokesman said: "We were recently made aware that Cllr Morgan had travelled to an 'amber list' country and he subsequently tendered his resignation as cabinet member and deputy leader of the authority.
"The leader accepted his resignation and is currently considering options for these roles in future."