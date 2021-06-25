Covid in Wales: Online vaccine pass available for 'urgent' travel
- Published
People from Wales going abroad for "urgent" travel can now access their Covid-19 vaccination status online, the Welsh government has said.
Paper vaccine certificates have been available since May, with documents posted to those who needed to urgently travel internationally.
Eluned Morgan, the health minister, said people should only travel abroad if it is essential.
Paper certificates will still be available for those who are unable to access the digital pass, which can be downloaded to display on a person's phone, tablet or laptop.
The Welsh government has advised people to register to download the digital pass at least two weeks before they are due to travel abroad, as well as to check entry requirements for the destination country and follow travel rules.
Baroness Morgan said she was "pleased that people in Wales can now access their vaccination status via the NHS Covid Pass if they need to travel urgently and have completed their vaccine course".
"It's important to remember that the Welsh government advice on travel hasn't changed, and people should only consider international travel if absolutely essential," she added.
Work is ongoing to allow people in Wales to use England's NHS App to show proof of their vaccination status, as has been possible over the border since May.
On Wednesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford told the Senedd 10,000 people had already received vaccine certificates in Wales.