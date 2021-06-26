Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark: Expats in Amsterdam form Red Army
- Published
The travel ban might have stopped Welsh fans travelling to Amsterdam for the game, but a group of expats have formed their own Red Army in the Netherlands.
As Wales play Denmark in Euro 2020, fans living overseas are watching the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena.
With so few able to make it to the stadium, they said they felt lucky to wave the Welsh flag.
David Bartlett, originally from Cardiff, said: "There's a lot of pride."
"I feel like there's a lot of pressure on us as the very few Welsh fans here," said the 31-year-old, who now lives in Amsterdam.
"We've been practising our vocals and we'll be very loud in the stadium."
'Unbelievably lucky'
Kelsie Armstrong, 30, originally from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said she felt "lucky" to have the game on her doorstep.
"It's the only thing we've been talking about," she said.
"We feel unbelievably lucky to have the game here in Amsterdam."
Jamie Braddock, 30, who moved to Amsterdam from Ebbw Vale two years ago, said: "We've recruited as many locals as possible to support Wales. I've got many from the office to wear Welsh shirts.
"We've got some face paint kits with us - ready to recruit a few of the neutrals. So, we'll do our bit.
"We have not seen family or friends for the last 18 months so being able to be here today makes it a bit more worthwhile."
'It's our duty'
Lisa Harrison, 28, originally from Cardiff, now living in Amsterdam, said: "It is our duty today - to make Wales proud and to be there for the team and make as much noise as possible.
"I am a bit nervous but I think we can pull it off - we can do it. It'll be a big night if we win - a big night here in Amsterdam."
Victoria Steffensen, a Wales fan living in Copenhagen, Denmark, said she had to "keep reminding" her children they were half Welsh.
"I'm doing my best," she said, adding that she was facing a losing battle with the country "going crazy" for their national team.
"Apparently, there is no other news in the world. It is just the football," she said.
Betina Skovbro, who runs a Danish bakery in Cardiff and Penarth, said there had been split loyalties among her family during the tournament, with her son supporting Wales.
"My daughter has been very loyal and said she'll stick with me," she said.
But what about the dog?
"He's a Welsh border collie so it's kind of in his name, love him."
"For my family it's a win-win," she said, regardless of the result.
At Wrexham's Turf pub, built in the shadow of the town's football stadium, boss Wayne Jones said there had been a "terrific atmosphere" among customers during all Wales' games.
"These games really bring out the best in the customers and the fans," he said, adding that he had woken four times in the night anxious about the match.
"These are the games you want to be involved in," he added.
The pub has been able to accommodate 100 customers due to Covid rules.
Customer Paul Jones paid tribute to Wales' players, saying they had all "worked so hard for the badge on their chest".
"That's all you can ask for," he added.