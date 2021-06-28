Trains: 'Reliable' service pledge as flood-prone bridge lifted
- Published
Train services to Wales' west coast are being made more "reliable" as a bridge, which has been shut by flooding 30 times in 10 years, has been upgraded.
Services linking Aberystwyth, Pwllheli and Machynlleth to Birmingham and Shrewsbury had been affected when Black Bridge on the Cambrian Line flooded.
Now the bridge near Machynlleth has been lifted 1m (3.2ft) so the track now sits above the River Dulas' flood zone.
Network Rail has said the "innovative" £3.6m work will prevent line closures.
Buses had replaced trains between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury while the 80-tonne steel and timber bridge was raised but on Monday the line was reopened to trains.
The Black Bridge was closed 10 times in 2020 alone for emergency repairs caused by flood water and Network Rail hopes this "resilience project" will "improve passenger journeys and secure the future of this vital transport link between mid Wales and the rest of the UK."
"Black Bridge has repeatedly flooded over the years during periods of heavy rainfall, causing regular closures and long delays for passengers," said Richard Compton of Network Rail.
"We experienced this flooding first-hand during our work, which shows exactly why raising the bridge is so important. Improving the resilience of Black Bridge means we can continue to provide a safe and reliable railway for passengers for many years to come."
About 360 engineers helped on the six-week project - on the line between Machynlleth and Caersws in Powys - which is the first time a railway bridge has been lifted to help prevent rising river waters flood the track.
Transport for Wales, which runs services on the Cambrian line, said the "innovative work" will help them "provide a more reliable service on this important line during periods of bad weather".
"We understand disruption is frustrating for our customers, and we'd like to thank them for their patience," said Alexia Course of TfW.
"We look forward to welcoming customers back to this popular route."