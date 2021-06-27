Rail bosses apologise over Cardiff Central signal failure
- Published
A rail passenger has criticised transport bosses after some travellers had to find their own way home when signalling problems affected services.
Stacey Good, her husband and friends booked a return from Aberdare so they could watch Wales' Euro 2020 game in Cardiff with other fans on Saturday.
They planned to get one of the late trains home but she said they found none available and no replacement bus.
Transport for Wales (TfW) apologised, blaming the issue on a signal failure.
Ms Good said: "As soon as we got to the platform, security guards were there telling people to find their own way home and there was no replacement buses."
She said an on-call bus driver who was on his own way home spoke to his boss before agreeing to take her and others to Pontypridd train station where there were "crowds", including an older couple with a child trying to get home to Merthyr.
"As long as the trains are running there should be a contingency plan," said Ms Good who had to take a taxi the remainder of the home with husband Jonathan.
"There was no offer of assistance and it was 'find your own way home'," she said.
A TfW spokesman said a number of services into Cardiff Central had to be cancelled at short notice on Saturday evening due to a "significant" signal failure.
"Attempts to remedy the failure by Transport for Wales and Network Rail staff were unsuccessful and, unfortunately, due to the timing of the issue it was not possible to arrange rail replacement bus services immediately.
"A number of buses were later sourced and made available to passengers travelling from Cardiff.
"We understand passengers' frustrations and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unforeseen technical issue."