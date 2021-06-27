Andrew Gestyn Richards: Rapist absconds after staying in Swansea
- Published
A convicted rapist is on the run after staying in Swansea on temporary licence.
Andrew Gestyn Richards, 52, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on Friday.
He was jailed in 1995 for offences including assault, indecent assault and rape.
He has links to the Bridgend and Porthcawl areas of south Wales and police have warned anyone who sees him to report it, but not approach him.
Richards is white, clean shaven and about 5ft 10ins (1.78m) tall with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey jacket, black Adidas three-stripe shorts and blue trainers.
He was also carrying a dark blue drawstring bag, a large black holdall and a rolled-up green item, possibly a tent.
Avon and Somerset Police believes he could be wild camping, and may have left the Swansea area.