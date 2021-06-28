Tomasz Waga death: Fifth man in court on murder charge
- Published
Five men will stand trial accused of murdering a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
Ledjan Qevani, 33, from Wood Green, London, is the fifth person charged with Tomasz Waga's murder, and appeared at Newport Crown Court via video link.
Mr Qevani's case will be moved to link with the other four defendants' who will appear in court on 13 July.
Mr Waga, from Poland but living in Essex, was found unconscious by a dog walker in Westville Road, Penylan, on 28 January and died later.
All five men are remanded in custody while they await trial.