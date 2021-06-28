Tredegar: 10-year-old seriously injured in hit-and-run
A 10-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a collision with a car whose driver failed to stop.
The boy was hit on Beaufort Road in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, at 21:10 BST on Sunday and taken to hospital.
A 23-year-old man from Caerphilly has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs and failing to stop after an accident.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The car involved was a dark BMW and the incident happened near the Gulf garage roundabout on the A4048, Gwent Police said.
The arrested man remains in custody.