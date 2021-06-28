Covid: More than 3,000 pupils isolating in north-east Wales
- Published
More than 3,000 school pupils are isolating across north-east Wales, councils have said.
Wrexham council reported about 1,900, Flintshire council about 1,100 and Denbighshire council said it had eight primary and four secondary schools with pupils isolating.
In north-west Wales, Conwy council said 18 schools were affected and Gwynedd council said 11.
The north currently has Wales' highest Covid case rates.
In Flintshire, 142.9 people per 100,000 population tested positive for the virus for the seven-day period leading up to 23 June.
That is followed by Denbighshire with a case rate of 104.5 and Wrexham on 91.2.
Wales' overall case rate is 53.1.
Flintshire's chief officer for education and youth service Claire Homard said since 21 June the county had seen 60 new Covid-19 cases across 24 schools, but there were no current plans to close any schools in response.
On Monday, Public Health Wales reported 670 new positive cases, 223 of which were in Flintshire, 124 in Wrexham, 106 in Conwy and 100 in Denbighshire.
Ms Homard said: "Whilst we are all frustrated by the rise in cases and the disruption this is causing, everyone's priority is to keep learners safe and ensure that they continue to access quality learning and teaching in the short time left now until the end of the academic year."