Holywell fatal house fire: Woman, 32, named
A 32-year-old woman who died in a house fire in north Wales has been named as Kelly Wotton.
Three fire crews tackled the blaze in Moor Lane in Holywell, Flintshire, in the early hours of 20 June.
The opening of an inquest in Ruthin heard Ms Wotton had been found lying on a sofa and was taken out of the property by her ex-partner.
Assistant coroner Elizabeth Dudley-Jones adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.
