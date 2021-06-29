Bradley John: School boy died from misadventure, inquest finds
A 14-year-old found hanged in a Carmarthenshire school died as a result of misadventure, a coroner has ruled.
Paul Bennet told Bradley John's family he could not be satisfied the boy meant to take his life on 12 September, 2018.
He said though Bradley complained of being bullied, no problems were reported immediately before his death.
Keen horseman Bradley was found in a toilet block at St John Lloyd Catholic Comprehensive School in Llanelli in September 2018.
Previously, Bradley's father Byron John told the inquest his son, who had the condition Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), had been bullied at two different secondary schools.
He said his son was "very easy to wind up", which "other pupils found fun".
His sister had said he was called names and had his horses threatened.
She described him as being happy when he started at St John Lloyd, before the name calling began.
Headmaster David Ashley Howells described a system of dealing with problems by different teachers, and depending on the seriousness, they would eventually be handled by himself.
He said in some of the incidents raised, Bradley was the instigator, but agreed one other pupil named was "challenging".
Carmarthenshire council's education and children's member, Glynog Davies said: "We note the findings of the coroner.
"These findings and the verdict will be fed into the independently led child practice review currently being conducted by the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board.
"As always, our thoughts remain with Bradley's family and friends, and with everyone involved in this tragic incident."
The Diocese of Menevia, which runs St John Lloyd school with the council, said: "We continue to keep Bradley, his family and friends, the school community and all those affected by this tragic incident in our thoughts and prayers.
"Bradley was a much loved and highly respected member of the St John Lloyd School family and is deeply missed by all."