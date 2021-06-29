Covid: All remaining Rhyl High School pupils self-isolating
- Published
All remaining pupils at a north Wales secondary school are self-isolating.
Years 7, 8 and 10 at Rhyl High School are self-isolating following positive Covid-19 tests, Denbighshire council confirmed in a statement.
Students in Year 9 are also "voluntarily self-isolating" as they await test results, and year 11 pupils have finished for the academic year.
It comes after councils said more than 3,000 school pupils across north-east Wales were currently isolating.
Denbighshire had a seven-day case rate of 104.5 per 100,000 on Monday - the second-highest in Wales, behind only Flintshire (142.9) - according to Public Health Wales (PHW).
Wales' overall case rate is 53.1 per 100,000.
A Denbighshire council spokesperson said: "The school is working closely with Public Health Wales, the local authority and NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect to ensure that all the appropriate measures are in place to protect students, staff and the wider community."
Wales' education minister, Jeremy Miles, said he wanted to make sure a "disproportionate" number of pupils were not having to self-isolate.
Mr Miles also said it would be up to individual schools, collages and universities to decide their own Covid safety rules in future.