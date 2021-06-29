Covid: No weekly deaths reported for first time in Wales
- Published
There have been no deaths registered involving Covid-19 in Wales for the first week since the pandemic began.
Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures also show deaths from all causes are below average again - for the 14th week out of the last 16.
The latest figures cover the week ending 18 June. The last registered Covid death occurred on 5 June.
It comes as the number of weekly deaths involving Covid-19 in England increased to 102.
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, saw 15 deaths below the five-year average for the latest week.
Comparing deaths from all causes with normal years has been regarded as one of the key measures during the pandemic.
How have the number of deaths fallen?
During the peak of the pandemic in January, there were 83 deaths involving Covid on a single day.
It was 28 March before there was a day without a Covid death occurring in Wales - towards the end of the second wave. There has now been one death occurring over the last 16 days.
The total number of deaths involving Covid now stands at 7,899 in Wales.
The ONS measure of deaths, which includes deaths in all settings, including people's homes and in hospices, is seen as giving the fullest picture. It includes cases when doctors suspect Covid is a contributory factor as well as those when Covid is the confirmed underlying cause of death.
We know already that deaths due to Covid have dropped significantly, with ONS analysis for May showing it had become the 31st leading cause of death in Wales.
Ministers expect Covid case numbers in Wales to peak in July in the third Covid wave, as health officials watch closely for any rise in hospital numbers.
These are currently low and were at a record low point last Friday, while two-thirds of positive Covid tests involve the under 30s - the target for this latest phase of the vaccination programme.
Some deaths are still occurring but far fewer in number, with six occurring in the last month.
Public Health Wales, which gives a daily snapshot, involving lab-confirmed cases of Covid, has reported three deaths over the last 14 days - up until Monday.
As deaths can take a few weeks to register, these will show up in later ONS figures.