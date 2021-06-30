Sexual exploitation: Extra measures backed for area of Newport
- Published
Sexual exploitation will be targeted as part of new measures against anti-social behaviour in an area of Newport, despite police objections.
It has been included in a new public spaces protection order (PSPO) in Pill, adding to measures which previously covered street drinking and drug use.
The sexual exploitation element had been dropped after Gwent Police said existing laws would be more effective.
But it was reinstated by councillors in response to public demand.
PSPOs are aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour and can be enforced by police and council officers, with breaches constituting a criminal offence, resulting in fines of up to £1,000.
The previous order, which expires in July, contained three restrictions aimed at street drinking, anti-social behaviour caused by groups, and use of intoxicating substances.
A new order proposing to extend the crackdown to sexual exploitation, aggressive begging, spitting, littering, unsafe use of scooters and bikes and defecation and urinating in public, was unveiled earlier this year.
However, the sexual exploitation element was dropped following public consultation at the request of Gwent Police, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Assistant Chief Constable Ian Roberts said: "Some offences that take place within our communities can be dealt with more effectively by laws that are already in place and working with other key partners.
"Gwent Police has a good track record of targeting those who exploit the most vulnerable in our communities as part of ongoing operations and this work will continue."
However, a petition signed by about 60 businesses and residents urged councillors to reinstate it when they met to approve the new PSPO on Tuesday.
Ray Truman, Newport council cabinet member responsible for PSPOs, introduced an amendment saying the measure was "necessary" and "proportionate".
"The people of Pill have enough to put up with," he added.
Ward member Tracy Holyoake said the issue had been more evident throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It was evident just how many street workers we had within our community," she told councillors.
"You could clearly see sex work taking place."
A council report said that, since 31 August last year, 35 people had been arrested for soliciting in the Pill ward, with 28 of those charged.
A further six arrests were made for non-prostitution offences relating to sexually exploited adults on the street, it added.