Teen lockdown artist to exhibit at Royal Academy of Arts
- Published
A teenager who took up painting during lockdown is to display her work at a prestigious art gallery in London.
When schools closed in March 2020, Makenzy Beard, 14, from Swansea started painting on canvasses in her garden shed.
A portrait of her neighbour, Gower farmer, John Tucker, will go on display at the Young Artists' Summer Show during July and August at the Royal Academy of Arts.
Makenzy, a pupil at Bishopston Comprehensive School, said: "I had some free time on my hands and my mum used to love to paint so we had paints and canvasses and brushes. I thought 'why not give it a try' and it escalated from there.
"I've always loved creative things but up until that point that was my first time painting portraits."
Using photographs of people to help her create the portraits, it can take many hours for Makenzy to complete one.
It took around 20 hours to complete the portrait of John Tucker.
"John is a wonderful person and has a really lovely, kind and friendly demeanour," said Makenzy.
"I thought, 'he's local and goes about his business every day and he'd be a wonderful person to paint'.
"I used a photograph because he's far too busy to be sitting down for hours. So one evening there was some lovely light and I went and snapped a couple of photographs and used those."
'Like a photograph'
Having seen his portrait in person, Mr Tucker said: "I didn't expect to see what I did see in the end. It's absolutely brilliant. It's like a photograph.
"I was standing on the yard at the time bringing some hay nets down and she just stopped me and asked me if she could take a photograph and that was it. My family say it's exactly like me.
"For her age she's a very talented young lady."
Since being back in school full-time Makenzy said she does not have as much time to paint.
Playing hockey for Wales is also another commitment which makes it difficult to spend too much time on her art work.
"I'm not sure what I want to do in the future yet," she said.
"I enjoy too many things but I'd really love to continue with art, I really enjoy it. I'm really passionate about school and sport too. I'd like to see art in my future as well as many other things."
All images are subject to copyright