Covid: Booster vaccine programme likely to start in September
- Published
Wales' coronavirus booster jab programme is likely to begin in September under Welsh government plans.
It comes after UK officials gave the green light to give the most vulnerable a third dose of a Covid vaccine.
Interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) says boosters will help maintain protection against Covid and variants.
Wales' health minister said the advice "very much aligns with our thinking and our planning assumptions to date".
Eluned Morgan added: "NHS Wales has been planning on the assumption of a September/October booster for cohorts 1-9, with around a six month gap following a second dose and health boards have submitted their initial plans on this basis.
"We will be working with health boards to ensure they are ready to deliver a booster programme from the start of September in line with this advice."
JCVI has recommended that people are prioritised in two stages.
Frontline health and social care workers, those in older people's care homes, the clinically extremely vulnerable and those over 70 are in the first stage.
All adults aged over 50 are included in the second group.
Stage one
These groups should receive a third vaccine as soon as possible from September:
- Adults aged 16 years and over who are immunosuppressed
- Those living in residential care homes for older adults
- All adults aged 70 years or over
- Adults aged 16 years and over who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable
- Frontline health and social care workers
Stage two
- These groups should be offered a third dose as soon as practicable after stage one:
- All adults aged 50 years and over
- Adults aged 16 - 49 years who are in an influenza or Covid at-risk group
- Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals
Dr Richard Vautrey, BMA GP committee chairman, said: "JCVI have listened to organisations such as the BMA by giving early notice of the roll out being prioritised alongside the annual flu vaccination campaign.
"As all doctors well know, winter brings with it a surge in illnesses and infections, and we hope that by protecting our most vulnerable patients with both Covid-19 and flu vaccines, we will prevent more people becoming seriously ill and dying.
"In turn, we hope that this will alleviate pressures on the whole NHS and social care, at a time when we know it is always at its most strained."
On Wednesday, Public Health Wales (PHW) figures showed about 72% people (2,257,737) in Wales have now had at least one Covid vaccine.
Of these, 1,659,754 (53%) have had their second jab.